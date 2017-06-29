Live blog: 2017 Quicken Loans National, Round 1

By: Kevin Casey | June 29, 2017 10:00 am

The PGA Tour is in Potomac, Md., for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday, 1-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

UPDATE No. 1 (10:10 a.m. ET): It appears Boo Weekley has WD’d early with tendinitis. See more here.

