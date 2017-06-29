Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2017 Quicken Loans National, Round 1

US Open-Rickie Fowler Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Live blog: 2017 Quicken Loans National, Round 1

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2017 Quicken Loans National, Round 1

The PGA Tour is in Potomac, Md., for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday, 1-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Quicken Loans National tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (10:10 a.m. ET): It appears Boo Weekley has WD’d early with tendinitis. See more here.

• • •

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home