Trump clubs display fake Time cover, magazine asks for their removal

If you’ve been to a Trump golf club and seen a Time Magazine cover with his face on it … chances are it might be fake.

The Washington Post has uncovered that at least five of President Donald Trump’s clubs have hung a framed copy of a March 1, 2009 Time magazine cover with Trump’s face on it.

The cover praises “The Apprentice,” Trump’s old television show, as a smash hit and compliments Trump in general.

Only one problem: The cover is fake.

Through its reporting, the Post found there was no such cover, as no March 1, 2009 issue of Time magazine exists. Nor was there any issue that year where Trump was on the cover.

“I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover,” Time Inc. spokeswoman Kerri Chyka told the Post.

It’s unclear who made the cover and why it was hung up.

As the Post notes in its investigation, the fake cover either currently hangs or was once hung at Trump National Doral Miami, Trump National in Loudoun County in Virginia, the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump Turnberry in Scotland and Trump Doonbeg in Ireland.

Time has already responded to the news, as a spokeswoman told the Post that the magazine had asked the Trump Organization to remove the fake covers on display.

This latest bit of Trump golf news comes less than a week after he was seen driving a cart on a green at Trump National Bedminster, site of next month’s U.S. Women’s Open.

Here’s a look at the fake cover compared to the real March 2, 2009 cover of Time: