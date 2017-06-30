Betting odds for a celebrity golf tournament are up and Tony Romo is favored

Betting on celebrity golf tournaments like the American Century Classic seems like a good way to blow through cash in a hurry, but the odds are fun to look at even for non-degenerates.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe casino is taking action on the annual celebrity tournament, slated for July 14-16 in Lake Tahoe. Former Oakland Athletics star pitcher Mark Mulder has won the thing in back-to-back years, and he’s listed as a co-favorite at 3-1 odds alongside former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and tournament newcomer Tony Romo, who tried to qualify for the U.S. Open this year.

Steph Curry is also in the field ahead of his Web.com Tour appearance in August, but he’s more of a long shot at 20-1. Charles Barkley is the longest of shots at 6,000-1 and it’s a play we don’t recommend.

You can check out the full odds list in this Dallas News report.