David Lingmerth retains lead at Quicken Loans National

Here is a recap of the second round of the Quicken Loans National, played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.:

LEADING: David Lingmerth continues his hot play. His opening-round 65 is followed by another 65. That’s 10 under through 36 holes. The main difference Friday was that Lingmerth was flawless. It was a bogey-free round that included three birdies in his first five holes as well as a closing one. Reminder: The 29-year-old won a Web.com Tour event, the Neediest Kids Championship, at this venue in 2012. He now has a two-shot lead going into the weekend at a PGA Tour event here. Lingmerth entered the week in fine form, having finished T-26 or better in his last four starts.

CHASING: Geoff Ogilvy was 5 under on the day through 13 holes and shoots 65 to move into solo second at 8 under. Daniel Summerhays (68) is solo third at 6 under. Arjun Atwal shoots 67 and Sung Kang posts 69 to sit in a tie for fourth at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: We’ll make this the “up and down” of the day for this par save from Patrick Reed.

QUOTABLE: “To get a tee time tomorrow was nice. … I’m looking forward to getting after it a little bit tomorrow to put myself in a position to maybe sneak in on Sunday.” – Rickie Fowler, chatting about his disappointing second round (more on that below) and his weekend hopes

SHORT SHOTS: Ricky Barnes is tied for sixth at 4 under. … Harris English shoots 67 to jump 24 spots to a tie for eighth at 3 under. … Tyrone Van Aswegen shoots 66 to jump 56 spots into a tie for 10th at 2 under. Bryson DeChambeau is also at that 2-under number. … Curtis Luck, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion who recently turned pro, is 1 under through two rounds after a late double bogey. That still puts him T-16. Reed and Bill Haas are also at that number. … Not a great day for Fowler, who posts a second-round 72. That drops him five spots to a tie for 37th at 2 over. … Wesley Bryan shoots 68 to jump 53 spots to a tie for 47th at 3 over. … Defending champion Billy Hurley III makes the cut on the number at 4 over with a second-round 71. … Justin Thomas’ Friday 71 puts him at 5 over, which means he misses the cut by one. Graham DeLaet, Jimmy Walker, Morgan Hoffmann and Kevin Chappell are among the notables to also miss the weekend.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern. CBS will then take over the coverage from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.