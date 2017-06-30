Police catch teenagers responsible for Golf Club of Houston vandalism

Some great news in an otherwise disheartening story: The perpetrators of the latest vandalism against the Golf Club of Houston have been caught.

A green was vandalized at the Shell Houston Open site last week, marking the third such incident at Golf Club of Houston since the beginning of 2016.

Here was the evidence:

Our vandals have returned. 😦 Please share! @GCOHsuper pic.twitter.com/7Cr0cZXV8V — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

But those two guys driving away in that ATV did not get a free pass.

As Golf Advisor reports, the pair of teenagers seen driving away on that ATV have been apprehended for this latest vandalism.

How did this come to be? With some good fortune and more questionable decision-making on the part of these vandals.

Sergio Salazar, the general manager of Golf Club of Houston, told Golf Advisor that officials and police caught a break when the teenagers apparently rode along the banks of the bayou near the course soon after the vandalism.

Brian Buckner, director of agronomy at Golf Club of Houston, and an off-duty police officer saw the pair and recognized the ATV. From there, the officer followed the pair home, and a police report was filed.

According to Golf Advisor, the parents of the teenagers have offered to pay the damages, which have yet to be fully assessed. In the meantime, the effected green has since been re-sodded.

Here’s a look at the green following its re-sodding:

As for what this means? The hope is that the catching of these vandals will discourage any more of these attempts at the Golf Club of Houston.

We’re obviously hoping that’s the case and are glad that there seems to be some closure here.