Who messed with Bernd Wiesberger's driver settings at the HNA French Open?

Bernd Wiesberger shot a respectable 2-under 69 Friday in Round 2 of the HNA French Open at Le Golf National in Paris. Problem is, his equipment wasn’t where it needed to be.

Wiesberger posted on Facebook that someone had changed the settings on his Titleist driver, something he didn’t discover until midway through the round.

“Struggle at the end but happy to have scored in the 60s,” Wiesberger said. “Found out during the round that settings on my Titleist Driver have been changed by somebody (this also happened (sic) to other Players today apparently.) Never happened to me before.”

It would be easy to shrug this off as an honest mistake on someone’s part, but the fact that Wiesberger says other players had their equipment altered as well is extremely strange. We do not know of any other players who have spoken publicly about equipment tampering issues, but if correct it’s an alarming issue with so much at stake.

It’s not uncommon for players’ bags to be sitting out in the open near the media area before their rounds at PGA Tour events, but everyone will surely be double-checking their club settings from now on if it’s true that this was not an isolated incident.

Wiesberger is T-18 at 3 under for the week and five shots off the lead as he looks for his second Euro Tour victory of the season following his win at the Shenzhen International in April.