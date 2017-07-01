Donald Trump's golf clubs are up for auction

Bidding has started for President Donald Trump’s old golf clubs.

RR Auction lists the RAC TP forged TaylorMade irons with a personal “D. Trump” engraving on the hosel, which Trump used for a few months according to former Trump National caddie master Andrew Lombardo.

Lombardo asked Trump if he could have the clubs about 10 years ago and has held on to them ever since. RR lists the estimated value at $30,000. So far there’s been one bid and the auction currently stands at $8,000. They were apparently gifted to Trump from former TaylorMade CEO Mark King.

You can check out the clubs right here.

Trump is reportedly spending 4th of July weekend in Bedminster at Trump National, which has been in the news of later for other reasons. Last week Time Magazine asked the Trump Organization to remove a fake Time cover from several of his golf clubs, including Bedminster. He also caused a bit of a stir when video of Trump driving his golf cart on the green surfaced.