David Lingmerth in position for wire-to-wire win at Quicken Loans National

Here is a recap of the third round of the Quicken Loans National, played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.:

LEADING: David Lingmerth didn’t have the smoothest round Saturday, but he’s still in front. Lingmerth shoots 3-over 73 to find himself 7 under through three rounds. That puts him one shot ahead of the field. Lingmerth started bogey-birdie and followed with a double at No. 4. There was also a delay to deal with, as play was suspended for roughly 90 minutes due to inclement weather. After players returned to the course, Lingmerth made two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine to close out his 73. Reminder: The 29-year-old won a Web.com Tour event, the Neediest Kids Championship, at this venue in 2012. Lingmerth has one PGA Tour win, the 2015 Memorial Tournament. Lingmerth led after the first and second rounds, too, meaning he’ll be going for a wire-to-wire win Sunday.

CHASING: Daniel Summerhays sits in second at 6 under after a third-round 70. Spencer Levin shoots 65, the round of the day, to jump 20 spot to solo third at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: For the second time in three days, we have a walk-off eagle. This time, Keegan Bradley is the culprit. Bradley closes out a third-round 70 (putting him T-12 at 1 under) with a hole-out eagle. Watch the glorious strike below.

Walk-off eagle ✅🦅

Walk off with the bag ✅😂 Perfect finish for @Keegan_Bradley!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/to0608SMDz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2017

QUOTABLE: “It’s pretty easy, you just don’t think about.” – Curtis Luck, explaining how he deals with the pressure of trying to earn PGA Tour special temporary status

SHORT SHOTS: Curtis Luck, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion who recently turned pro, shoots 67 to move to 4 under. That puts him in a tie for fourth. … Geoff Ogilvy struggles on Day 3. He shoots a 4-over 74 to drop from second to T-4 at 4 under. … Patrick Rodgers and Ben An both post 66 to move to even par. They move up 45 spots to a tie for 18th. … Rickie Fowler (68) jumps 19 spots to a tie for 18th at even par. … Patrick Reed is tied for 30th at 1 over. … Billy Hurley III, the defending champion, is T-60 at 6 over.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern. CBS will then take over the coverage from 3-6:30 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.