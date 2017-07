At the HNA French Open Saturday, Thomas Pieters snapped his driver after driving into the water on No. 9.

Through 15 holes Saturday, Pieters was tied for third, one shot behind Paul Waring and Adrian Otaegui at 7-under.

This has happened before.

Pieters broke a club over his knee after his seventh shot on No. 11 at Royal Troon last year during The Open Championship.

Lucky for Pieters he gets his clubs for free.