Tommy Fleetwood wins French Open and rises to No. 1 in Europe

No wonder Tommy Fleetwood doesn’t want to stop playing golf. Why would he when he’s in the form of his life?

The Englishman added the $7 million HNA French Open at Le Golf National in the French capital to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship he won earlier this year. He also has second-place finishes this year in the WGC-Mexico Championship and the Shenzhen International before fourth place in the U.S. Open.

Fleetwood ran out a one-shot winner over former Oklahoma State player Peter Uihlein, who earned a spot in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale as a consolation for finishing second.

Fleetwood began the final round a shot behind Uihlein and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork but returned a closing 5-under 66 to pip Uihlein with a 12-under 272 total. The win moved him above Sergio Garcia at the top of the European money list.

“When it all got talked about last year, the Rolex Series, everybody knew that those were the tournaments you wanted to play well in,” Fleetwood said. “The French Open itself, I haven’t had much success in, but to win a Rolex Series event knowing how big the stature is and the way the tour is going, it’s a big deal for me.”

“I played great today. Felt comfy again. It’s always great to test your game and what you work on every day under the ultimate pressure.”

The French Open is the first of four straight events for the 26-year-old. He will tee it up in this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and next week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open before heading to Royal Birkdale for the Open Championship.

Fleetwood will be one of the favorites to win the Open considering the form he’s in and the fact he’s from Southport and grew up playing the Open Championship venue.

“It’s going to be a massive week for me,” Fleetwood admitted. “The Open always goes on luck of the draw as well so even if you are in the best form of your life like I have been you can’t really call to much. More than anything it’s just going to be the support I’m going to be playing in front of crowds I never have before and people that you’ve grown up with, friends, family and it’s just going to be an amazing experience from start to finish; whether I do well or do badly, I’m going to have a lot of people rooting for me and that’s going to be lovely.”

Bjork and Frenchman Michael Lorenzo-Vera will join Fleetwood at Birkdale. They finished joint third at 8 under and took the other two Open spots for those inside the top 10 not already exempt into the championship.