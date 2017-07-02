Kyle Stanley wins Quicken Loans National for 1st PGA Tour title in 5 years

Here is a recap of the final round of the Quicken Loans National, played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.:

WINNER: Kyle Stanley earns his first PGA Tour victory in five years. Stanley fired a final-round 4-under 66 to jump from four shots back for the win. Stanley bogeyed his opening hole Sunday but made five birdies from No. 5-14 to put himself in position. After a brief (minutes-long) suspension of play due to a downpour, Charles Howell III barely missed a 21-footer for birdie and essentially for the win at the par-4 18th. A tap-in par put him in with 66 at 7 under, same as Stanley. In the ensuing two-man playoff, at the 18th, Howell missed a mid-range par putt, and Stanley drilled his from 5 feet to secure the victory. Stanley famously won his first PGA Tour title at the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open a week after blowing a three-shot lead on the 72nd hole of the Farmers Insurance Open. He seemed to be a breakout young star at that moment but struggled in the ensuing years. The 29-year-old finally has his second PGA Tour win five years later. Stanley had three top-10 showings in 2017 prior to this week.

JUST MISSED: A tough miss for Howell III, who was looking for his third PGA Tour win and his first since the 2007 Nissan Open (now the Genesis Open). This is Howell’s 16th career runner-up finish on the PGA Tour compared to his two wins. A tough pill to swallow but pretty promising stuff for a guy playing in his first event since the RBC Heritage in April due to injury. Rickie Fowler posts a sensational final-round charge. He makes nine (yes, NINE) birdies in a closing 5-under 65. He was just one back after six birdies in seven holes from Nos. 7-13, but Fowler made an absolutely unfathomable double bogey after a tee shot in the water at the drivable par-4 14th. That double proved costly. Fowler would birdie Nos. 16 and 18 to move back to 5 under overall. If he had parred 14 or even birdied it, what might have been considering 7 under got you in a playoff. Fowler did jump 15 spots to tie for third. This is Fowler’s third top-five finish in his last four starts.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Martin Laird has a great Sunday (more on that below), and it was very much aided by this incredible birdie at the par-4 14th.

QUOTABLE: “It’s hard to put into words. It means a lot to me.” – Stanley, on the victory

SHORT SHOTS: Stanley, Howell III, Laird and Sung Kang earn the four spots at Royal Birkdale from this tournament via the Open Championship qualifying series. Congrats on earning a spot into the Open, fellas! … Laird, by the way, finishes in a tie for third at 5 under thanks to a final-round 67. Kang was among several in a tie for fifth at 4 under. … David Lingmerth, the outright leader each of the first three days, struggles again Sunday. After a third-round 73 prevented him from distancing himself, Lingmerth gives up his one-shot lead with another 73 on Sunday. That drops him to 4 under and a tie for fifth. … Like Fowler, Ben Martin closes in 65. He jumps 25 spots to a tie for fifth at 4 under. … Marc Leishman moves up 13 spots to that same T-5 thanks to a final-round 66. … Curtis Luck, the 20-year-old Aussie phenom, was the leader for a time Sunday. But he played his final 11 holes in 2 over to finish at that same T-5 number. The reigning U.S. Amateur champion (who recently turned pro) narrowly fails to earn an Open Championship spot. … Nick Watney posts a 64, the round of the day, to rocket 27 spots to a tie for 13th at 3 under. … Bryson DeChambeau shoots 66 to finish T-17 at 2 under. … Defending champion Billy Hurley III closes in 73 to tie for 63rd at 9 over.

