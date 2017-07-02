Live blog: Tons of movement atop the leaderboard in final round of Quicken Loans National

The PGA Tour is in Potomac, Md., for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 1-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 1-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Quicken Loans National tracker

4:35 p.m.: The door is open, but no one has proved capable of seizing the opportunity yet. Kang, Stanely and Lingmerth co-lead at 6 under and Rickie Fowler just birdied 18 to finish the week 5 under. Given the way this thing has gone, he’s going to want to stick around for a potential playoff. Martin Laird and Charles Howell III are also one off the lead at 5 under. No telling how this thing is going to finish.

3:55 p.m.: Our prediction of a wild afternoon has come to fruition. Sung Kang and Kyle Stanley now co-lead at 6 under and U.S. Amateur champ Curtis Luck is 1 shot back. Lingmerth (-5) and Summerhays (-5) are struggling a bit but by no means out of it. Buckle up.

2:40 p.m.: After a bogey at 1, Lingmerth briefly fell out of the solo lead. He just bounced back with birdie at 2 and again holds the outright lead at 7 under. Spencer Levin holding steady at 5 under through two. Something tells us this is going to be a wild afternoon.

2:11 p.m.: The final group is on the course. Let’s see if Lingmerth can close this thing out. Charles Howell III is now just three shots off the lead after a birdie at 1 to get to 4 under for the week. Marc Leishman is also making moves, he’s 3 under today through nine and four shots off the lead.

1:00 p.m.: Leader David Lingmerth tees off in just about an hour. He holds a one-shot lead over Daniel Summerhays at 7 under, and this is still anyone’s tournament with Spencer Levin, Sung Kang and 2016 U.S. Amateur champ Curtis Luck lurking. Rickie Fowler is seven shots off the lead and at even par through three holes in Round 4.

