Winner's Bag: Kyle Stanley, Quicken Loans National

The clubs Kyle Stanley used to win the 2017 Quicken Loans National:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X shaft; Nike Covert VRS 2.0 (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 80 X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade PSi Tour (4), with KBS Tour 90 S shaft; Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts
WEDGES: Nike Engage (52, 54 degrees), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58 degrees), with KBS Tour 610 Wedge 125 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless Long Neck prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
Comments