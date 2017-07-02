Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Kyle Stanley, Quicken Loans National

Winner's Bag: Kyle Stanley, Quicken Loans National

Winner's Bag: Kyle Stanley, Quicken Loans National

The clubs Kyle Stanley used to win the 2017 Quicken Loans National:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X shaft; Nike Covert VRS 2.0 (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 80 X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade PSi Tour (4), with KBS Tour 90 S shaft; Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

WEDGES: Nike Engage (52, 54 degrees), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58 degrees), with KBS Tour 610 Wedge 125 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless Long Neck prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

