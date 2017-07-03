Good golf for Kyle Stanley? He's earned it the hard way

Kyle Stanley was playing in the last group of the day at the $10.5 million Players at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

He was 2 over for his day at No. 8, holding a 4-iron in his hands, standing on the tee with that lonely little flagstick waving back some 247 yards away. He ripped a shot to 18 feet, holed the putt for 2, and from there, he would not drop another shot. Another 2 at the island 17th – a perfect yardage, he said – and Stanley was in at even-par 72, tied for the lead at a prestigious tournament that could change his life.

Stanley did not win The Players, but he did win Sunday’s Quicken Loans National championship. At 29 and a former All-America world-beater at Clemson, he easily kept his card his first three years on the PGA Tour (2011-13). He then slipped off into golf’s hinterlands. He failed to finish in the top 150 in the FedEx Cup race in 2014 and 2015, collecting zero top 10s in either of those seasons. He basically was lost.

Co-leader took time off, got better for it

What started to get him turned around? He took some time off in late 2015 (“I needed it,” he said) and received a sponsor exemption to a Web.com Tour event (Rex Hospital) in North Carolina. His future father-in-law, Mike Enneking, showed up to caddie for him, not really schooled in the job. Which meant Stanley had to take ownership of every part of his game.

“It was good for me,” said Stanley back at the Players in March, “because I had to do all the work. I had to do my yardages. I had to pick my own clubs, read my own putts. At a time when I was lacking confidence, to make all those decisions and call the shots, in a way it made me re-learn my game a little bit, start to play better.

“That was a nice way, or a steady progression, of getting some of that confidence back.”

Before Sunday’s victory, Stanley owned a pair of top-10 finishes (including one in Houston ), and had six finishes inside the top 25. He is now 14th in FedExCup standings this year and has earned more than $3 million in prize money.

Stanley is happy off the course, too. He and his wife, Dolly, a former Big Sky Conference player of the year in soccer, married in October 2015 and have settled in back home in Gig Harbor, Wash., when they are away from the traveling PGA Tour circus.

Tested in the past

Stanley faced a major test in 2016 Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event in the FedEx Cup race, where good play led to a tie for 14th and propelled Stanley from 127th to 116th in points, sending him to the playoffs with a card in hand for 2016-17.

“Golf is kind of interesting to where sports just in general, one week can change a lot,” Stanley said. “I don’t think I was necessarily thinking that far in advance back then, but that was a little bit of a confidence builder for me to play well at the Wyndham. I had to, just to keep my status.

“And then going into this year, I’ve just tried to do everything that I can control, preparation-wise, off the golf course, and stuff like that. I’ve been doing that, and it’s nice to come to the course and stand on the first tee feeling like you deserve to play good golf.”

(A version of this story originally appeared in Golfweek on May 13, 2017.)