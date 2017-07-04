Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Greenbrier Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion : Patrick Reed. Top-20 finishes in his last three starts, and a good week for him to break through and win again.

Also like : Phil Mickelson. He’s been off, he’s fresh, and he’s got his brother on the bag. Hey, and he’s even a Greenbrier property owner! Let the good times roll! And Nick Watney. Loved the way he finished strongly at Quicken Loans.

Sleeper : Harris English. Simply has way too much talent to be sitting at No. 104 in the world.

DraftKings bargain : Nick Taylor. Has been going steadily with four top-25 finishes since Houston.

Fade: Vijay Singh. After tying for 33 rd in 2012, has missed three consecutive cuts at the Greenbrier. Plus, he’s coming off a long week (U.S. Senior Open) and has his left ankle heavily taped. Not this week.

• • •

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Kevin Kisner. The last time they played the Greenbrier? Kisner made it to a playoff. He’s coming off a T-58 at Erin Hills, but his two prior starts were a win and a T-6. Great form and great memories may equal another win for Kiz.

Also like : Charles Howell III and Phil Mickelson. Why shy away from Howell after he came inches from victory last week at Quicken Loans? By the way, that was his first start following an 11-week absence. Have a feeling this may be the event where Lefty finally breaks his win drought. He’s been playing better than his finishes indicate and I think he’s starting to really figure out how to score better. The fact he’s missed the cut in all three starts here is disconcerting, but Mickelson always has been unpredictable.

Sleeper : Harris English. Aside from a strange second-round 75 that led to an MC at Travelers, English has been in sneaky good form since a top 30 at Colonial.

DraftKings bargain : Michael Kim ($6,700). He’s been playing some steady golf of late and has had spurts of great golf this year. A course he’ll like, too – as evidenced by his T-38 finish here as an amateur. Reminder that he won the 2013 Haskins Award presented by Stifel, so no lack of talent there.

Fade: Sung Kang. Must take plenty of confidence from T-5 at Quicken Loans, but it may have been a one-week thing, considering his play over the last month prior had been mediocre at best. • • •

Brentley Romine