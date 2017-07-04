Golfing sisters, age 4 and 6, make waves in California

Where have we heard this story before?

Two California sisters – ages 4 and 6 – are making waves and winning raves for their golfing abilities.

Layla Phillips, 6, won a Southern California PGA drive, chip and putt competition last week and qualified for a junior world contest to be held in San Diego. Her sister, 4-year-old Roxy, told KABC-TV that she prefers “making the putts.”

Layla said she is partial to “hitting on the fairway.”

And here comes the you-knew-it-was-coming part.

“They are very, very good. I can only compare them to the sisters Williams in tennis,” said Luis Batson, CEO of the nonprofit organization Help Youth Through Golf.

Nothing like putting a little pressure on a pair of girls who weren’t even alive the last time Tiger Woods won a major.

The Phillips sisters live in Compton and began playing after their mom, Jasimen Phillips, got fed up with golf balls from an adjacent course landing in their backyard. Mom asked the golf course to help and people at Maggie Hathaway Golf Course offered family lessons along with an apology.

“In our family education is always the first priority, so our first goal is full ride scholarships to Stanford, and everything else after that is icing on the cake,” Phillips said.

At least the bar is low.