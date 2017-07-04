Michael Wilson named head men's golf coach at Long Beach State

Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee has named Michael Wilson head men’s golf coach Long Beach State.

Wilson has spent the last three seasons as the assistant coach at the University of Washington.

“Long Beach State and our Men’s Golf program will be energized by the appointment of Michael Wilson.” said Fee. “He is highly accomplished and a truly exceptional coach and leader. We look forward to him building a championship program at the Beach.”

Wilson played his college golf at California and help the Golden Bears win an NCAA title in 2004. Wilson was also named the 2003 Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year.

“My family and I are so excited to join the Long Beach State community,” said Wilson. “When I think of the program here, I see nothing but a bright future ahead. Long Beach State Men’s Golf has everything it needs to win and achieve at a high level. The people, geography and resources here make us uniquely positioned to build a golf program that will be a national contenders.”

Batiste head women’s golf coach at UTSA

Summer Batiste has been named head women’s golf coach at UTSA. Batiste replaces Carrie Parnaby, who resigned this past spring after leading the program for nine seasons.

“After a national search we are very pleased to offer the position of head women’s golf coach to our current assistant coach, Summer Batiste,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey said. “Summer has given UTSA years of service as both a student-athlete and a coach. Her professional growth has been outstanding, and we have confidence that she is prepared to take this next step.



Batiste, who played her college under Parnaby at UTSA, was an assistant coach for the past three seasons.

“I want to thank Lynn Hickey and the UTSA administration for giving me the opportunity to lead the women’s golf program,” Batiste said. “We have a strong foundation with success on and off the course, and a tremendous amount of support throughout the San Antonio golf community. It is a true honor to continue coaching such a great group of ladies who love to compete and represent UTSA with class. I’m excited for the future of our program and UTSA Athletics.”



Batiste, who is the daughter of former Texas A&M and Miami Dolphins football player Dana Batiste, played her college golf at UTSA and was a four-year letterwinner from 2007-12 and served as team captain her final two seasons. She earned second-team All-Southland Conference honors in both 2010 and 2011.

“Summer had led our recruiting efforts the past two years and has developed wonderful relationships throughout the golf community in San Antonio,” Hickey said. “We are excited to have Summer to be our next head coach, and it is even more meaningful to be able to move our program forward with one of our own Roadrunners at the helm.”

UTSA finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 74 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

VCU adds Carter Harrison as assistant

Virginia Commonwealth University head coach Matt Ball has named Carter Harrison assistant golf coach.

Harrison is a product of Mississippi State University’s PGA Management program. He served as assistant golf pro at Kinloch Golf Club in Manakin-Sabot, Va., for the past three years. Prior to his tenure at Kinloch, Harrison served PGA Golf Management internships at Spring Creek Ranch in Collierville, Tenn., Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss., and The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn. In recent months, Harrison has worked as an independent tech representative for Ping Golf, in which he handles club fittings for players at both private and public facilities around Virginia. A certified Titleist, TaylorMade, Ping and True Temper fitter, Harrison is also certified in the use of Trackman and Flight Scope technologies.

“We are very excited to have Carter come on board as an eager yet knowledgeable young man,” said Ball. “He brings tremendous skills and connections in club fitting and will be able to assist our players in maximizing their games through equipment and use of technology. He has interned under some of the best teachers in the game and has a strong understanding of the game and business of golf as a PGM graduate and member of the PGA.”