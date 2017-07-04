VIDEO: Greenbrier rebirth offers hope to region after fatal flood

PGA Tour rules official Ken Tackett explains via Golf Channel how the revival of The Greenbrier gives some hope to West Virginia after a tragic and deadly flood.
PGA Tour 54m ago
2017 PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic: Pairings, tee times and TV info
The Greenbrier Classic returns this week at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, WV., after deadly flooding across West Virginia (…)
Euro Tour 1hr ago
Ian Poulter aims for nothing short of 1st at Royal Birkdale - this time
WOBURN, England – Ian Poulter heads back to Royal Birkdale and the Open Championship looking to better his finish the last time the Open (…)
PGA Tour 3hr ago
Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Greenbrier Classic
Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Greenbrier Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help. From picks to win (…)
College 5hr ago
Michael Wilson named head men's golf coach at Long Beach State
Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee has named Michael Wilson head men’s golf coach Long Beach State. Wilson has (…)
Quick Shots 8hr ago
Golfing sisters, age 4 and 6, make waves in California
Where have we heard this story before? Two California sisters – ages 4 and 6 – are making waves and winning raves for their (…)
Golf 9hr ago
Golf celebrates, supports those who served
BETHESDA, Md. — The wall at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm started out as a clean slate each morning, but just a few hours later it would be (…)
PGA Tour 10hr ago
Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Greenbrier Classic
After severe flooding canceled the 2016 edition of The Greenbrier Classic, the PGA Tour event at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur (…)
PGA Tour 23hr ago
Tiger Woods completes 'intensive' drug treatment program
By TW pic.twitter.com/AfHewS2uRL — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 3, 2017 Tiger Woods has completed treatment for (…)
Golf 1d ago
Shackelford: Golfing gods blow it with stacked schedule on holiday weekend
While the 2017 editions of the KPMG Women’s PGA, U.S. Senior Open and Quicken Loans National probably won’t be talked about a (…)
Travel 1d ago
Ballyliffin pulls out all stops in hopes of landing Irish Open at Glashedy Links
BALLYLIFFIN, Ireland – The Glashedy Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club opens with three stiff par 4s before players arrive at the par-5 (…)
