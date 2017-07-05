British Open 2017: Prize money totals $10.25 million

The total prize money for the 146th Open Championship will be $10.25 million, with the winner receiving $1.845 million to go along with the Claret Jug.
Golf’s third major of the season is set for July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.
The prize money will be based on dollars. The value of the British pound has been negatively affected by last year’s Brexit vote.
“We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in U.S. dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement Wednesday.
In comparison, Brooks Koepka earned $2.16 million for his U.S. Open victory and Sergio Garcia got $1.98 million after winning the Masters.
The payout for the top 70 (professionals only) is below.
1. $1,845,000
2. $1,067,000
3. $684,000
4. $532,000
5. $428,000
6. $371,000
7. $318,000
8. $268,000
9. $235,000
10. $213,000
11. $193,000
12. $172,000
13. $161,000
14. $151,000
15. $141,000
16. $129,500
17. $123,000
18. $117,000
19. $112,000
20. $107,000
21. $102,000
22. $97,000
23. $92,000
24. $87,000
25. $84,000
26. $80,000
27. $77,000
28. $74,000
29. $71,000
30. $68,000
31. $65,500
32. $62,000
33. $60,000
34. $58,000
35. $56,000
36. $53,500
37. $51,000
38. $49,000
39. $47,000
40. $45,500
41. $43,500
42. $41,500
43. $39,500
44. $37,500
45. $35,500
46. $33,500
47. $32,000
48. $30,800
49. $29,500
50. $28,900
51. $28,200
52. $27,600
53. $27,200
54. $26,800
55. $26,400
56. $26,000
57. $25,600
58. $25,500
59. $25,400
60. $25,200
61. $25,000
62. $24,900
63. $24,800
64. $24,700
65. $24,500
66. $24,400
67. $24,200
68. $24,000
69. $23,800
70. $23,600
