British Open 2017: Prize money totals $10.25 million

The total prize money for the 146th Open Championship will be $10.25 million, with the winner receiving $1.845 million to go along with the Claret Jug.

Golf’s third major of the season is set for July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

The prize money will be based on dollars. The value of the British pound has been negatively affected by last year’s Brexit vote.

“We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in U.S. dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement Wednesday.

In comparison, Brooks Koepka earned $2.16 million for his U.S. Open victory and Sergio Garcia got $1.98 million after winning the Masters.

The payout for the top 70 (professionals only) is below.

1. $1,845,000

2. $1,067,000

3. $684,000

4. $532,000

5. $428,000

6. $371,000

7. $318,000

8. $268,000

9. $235,000

10. $213,000

11. $193,000

12. $172,000

13. $161,000

14. $151,000

15. $141,000

16. $129,500

17. $123,000

18. $117,000

19. $112,000

20. $107,000

21. $102,000

22. $97,000

23. $92,000

24. $87,000

25. $84,000

26. $80,000

27. $77,000

28. $74,000

29. $71,000

30. $68,000

31. $65,500

32. $62,000

33. $60,000

34. $58,000

35. $56,000

36. $53,500

37. $51,000

38. $49,000

39. $47,000

40. $45,500

41. $43,500

42. $41,500

43. $39,500

44. $37,500

45. $35,500

46. $33,500

47. $32,000

48. $30,800

49. $29,500

50. $28,900

51. $28,200

52. $27,600

53. $27,200

54. $26,800

55. $26,400

56. $26,000

57. $25,600

58. $25,500

59. $25,400

60. $25,200

61. $25,000

62. $24,900

63. $24,800

64. $24,700

65. $24,500

66. $24,400

67. $24,200

68. $24,000

69. $23,800

70. $23,600