Dylan Kim to transfer from Baylor to Arkansas

Dylan Kim will head to Arkansas this fall. The sweet-swinging Kim left Baylor after the NCAA Championship last May, where the Bears lost to Stanford in the quarterfinals.

Kim took five official visits in June, traveling to Clemson, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona and Arkansas. She informed Arkansas head coach Shauna Estes-Taylor of her decision on July 5.

“I will just give me a chance to start over,” said Kim, who will graduate in May of 2019. “The environment at Baylor just wasn’t the right fit for me.”

Next week Kim will compete in her second U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

Two years ago, Kim graduated from high school a semester early to join the Bears in January of 2015. She led Baylor to its first Big 12 Conference title and helped the school reach the finals of the NCAA Championship before losing to Stanford.

Kim’s surging career then came to a halt when she had to redshirt season her sophomore year after a benign tumor was removed from her leg in October of 2015. She still takes Ibuprofen before every round to manage the pain, but said she is weaning off of it.

Arkansas finished the 2017 season ranked 13th. The Razorbacks failed to advance to match play, finishing seven shots out of the top eight.