VIDEO: Trick shot to win Irish Open pro-am spot is AMAZING

With Wesley Bryan now focusing on his PGA Tour career, there’s an opening in the trick-shot market. And there’s still plenty of trick-shot talent out there.

The Rory Foundation, a charity set up by Rory McIlroy, ran a trick-shot contest ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The winner of the competition would earn a spot in the tournament’s pro-am.

Pretty cool contest and prize. And the winning submission, from Shane O’Hara, was absolutely unbelievable.

This lad won a place in the #DDFIrishOpen pro-am thanks to an amazing trick shot. Take a bow, @thepostman314 👏 pic.twitter.com/QsmoH8DbnL — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 5, 2017

The shot, the artistry and the attention to detail are all so, so beautiful.

O’Hara’s spot in the pro-am came Wednesday, with his experience being a pairing with Dylan Frittelli. O’Hara spoke about the experience below, revealing how many takes were needed for that trick shot – hint, it’s close to the number of shots you’d expect in a single round from a player this week.

#RoryTrickShot winner Shane O’Hara enjoys his prize at the Pro Am today pic.twitter.com/RkqZamZzlN — DDF Irish Open (@DDFIrishOpen) July 5, 2017

The competition portion ended for O’Hara on Wednesday, although at least one golfer supported the idea of the trick-shot maven being part of the Irish Open field.

Think he deserves a spot in the field. Tekkers. 👌🏼 https://t.co/a4cRz7wfpI — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 5, 2017

Is this trick shot the strike we’ll remember most about this year’s Irish Open? Only time will tell.