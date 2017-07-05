VIDEO: Trick shot to win Irish Open pro-am spot is AMAZING

With Wesley Bryan now focusing on his PGA Tour career, there’s an opening in the trick-shot market. And there’s still plenty of trick-shot talent out there.
The Rory Foundation, a charity set up by Rory McIlroy, ran a trick-shot contest ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The winner of the competition would earn a spot in the tournament’s pro-am.
Pretty cool contest and prize. And the winning submission, from Shane O’Hara, was absolutely unbelievable.
The shot, the artistry and the attention to detail are all so, so beautiful.
O’Hara’s spot in the pro-am came Wednesday, with his experience being a pairing with Dylan Frittelli. O’Hara spoke about the experience below, revealing how many takes were needed for that trick shot – hint, it’s close to the number of shots you’d expect in a single round from a player this week.
The competition portion ended for O’Hara on Wednesday, although at least one golfer supported the idea of the trick-shot maven being part of the Irish Open field.
Is this trick shot the strike we’ll remember most about this year’s Irish Open? Only time will tell.
