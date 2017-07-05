Brittany Lincicome hopes Donald Trump 'doesn't show up' to U.S. Women's Open

What will Donald Trump’s presence be later this month at the U.S. Women’s Open?

At least one LPGA player hopes the president lays low that week.

The Open will be played from July 13-16 at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, placing the year’s third LPGA major at a Trump property.

But in speaking with the Chicago Tribune, Brittany Lincicome felt Trump’s presence may not be needed at the venue.

In fact, she posits that Trump not being there at all could be for the best.

“Hopefully maybe he doesn’t show up and it won’t be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him,” Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune. “I don’t know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We’re going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.”

The two-time major winner is one of the rare LPGA players to offer a thought on Trump and this year’s Open, as obviously it’s a politically-charged matter.

While Lincicome may be fine with Trump not being in attendance, she’s not calling for the major to be moved from a Trump property.

“It’s a fine line because the USGA picked that golf course years ago,” Lincicome said. “It would be so impossible, even if we wanted to boycott it. I mean, the purse is so big, I don’t think anybody would. … We don’t get to play for that much money that often.”

The Open being played at a Trump course certainly raises some intrigue. As to whether Trump would make a spectacle if he’s in attendance, remember he made news last month for driving a golf cart on a green at this course.

What are your thoughts on whether Trump should make an appearance at the Open?