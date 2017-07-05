Rory McIlory bans himself from Twitter, gives wife control of account

PORSTEWART, Northern Ireland – Rory McIlroy has banned himself from twitter and social media following his online public spat with Steve Elkington and given over control of his Twitter account to his new wife, Eric Stoll. McIlroy make the big reveal ahead of the $7 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which he is hosting this week at Portstewart.

Elkington accused McIlory, No. 4 in the world, of being bored with golf and more interested in money after the four-time major winner missed the cut in the U.S. Open.

“Rory is so bored playing golf, without Tiger the threshold is prolly four majors with 100 mill in the bank,” Elkington tweeted.

McIlroy couldn’t resist replying: “More like 200 mill, not bad for a ‘bored’ 28-year-old, plenty more where that came from,” Rory replied while adding a list of his considerable achievements in his 10 years in top flight golf.

Elkington can insult McIlory all he wants on twitter, but Rory won’t respond. He’s currently on sabbatical from all forms of social media.

“I must have wrote that tweet and deleted it about five times before I actually sent it,” McIlroy revealed. “I sort of regret sending it.”

He won’t be able to reply for the time being because he’s now not in control of his own twitter account.

“I actually gave my wife, Erica, my phone and my twitter (account) and told her: ‘Change my password to something else and don’t tell me what it is.

“So, as of the time being, I’m off social media just because of that reason. I don’t need to read it. It’s stuff that shouldn’t get to you and sometimes it does.”

The 28-year-old has over three million twitter followers and gets a lot of feedback, positive and negative. He can deal with comments from those who don’t know how hard it is to win majors, but reacted to Elkington because he feels the 1995 PGA Championship winner should know better.

“It’s not what was said,” McIlory explained. “It’s who said it. Anyone that’s been in that environment should realise how hard golf is at times. That’s the thing that got to me more than anything else.

“If it was written by a member of the media or something I could let it slide, because I can sort of says to myself ‘they don’t really know how it is and the don’t know what you have to deal with.’ But a former player that has won a major and been successful? That’s sort of why it got to me and why I sort of retaliated a little bit.”

If Elkington wants to opine about Rory’s game in future, he’s going to have to deal with Mrs McIlroy. And the Australian should be reminded that “hell have no fury….