2017 Golfweek Super Senior National Championship

Latest
Quick Shots 54m ago
Web.com Tour player has to take back signed glove from fan for hilarious reason
Signing a glove and handing it to a fan you’ve hit is a classic professional golfer move. Heck, Phil Mickelson did it Thursday at the (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Phil Mickelson shows some glove after shot hits spectator in head
Phil Mickelson returned to PGA Tour Thursday, playing in the Greenbrier Classic on The Old White TPC at Sulphur Springs, WV. It was (…)
Quick Shots 1hr ago
The one thing Jim 'Bones' Mackay won't do as a broadcaster
Jim “Bones” Mackay is in for a career change, as it was announced Thursday he would turn his caddie bib in for a job as an (…)
Euro Tour 3hr ago
McIlroy stumbles; Rahm soars in Round 1 of Irish Open
PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland – Rory McIlroy needs to shift into third gear if he’s to defend the $7 million Dubai Duty (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Davis Love III, 53, shoots 63 for early Greenbrier Classic lead
Age is but a number. Davis Love III went about proving that mantra Thursday, as the 53-year-old fired a 7-under 63 to take an early (…)
Events 4hr ago
Golfweek Events - Schedule of Events
2017 Schedule Senior Amateur Series January 16-18: Senior National Championship. Mission Inn Resort, El (…)
Amateur 5hr ago
Tony Romo to play in Western Amateur
Tony Romo is used to sizable challenges, but he’ll face one of his biggest yet in a few weeks. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback (…)
PGA Tour 8hr ago
Live blog: 2017 Greenbrier Classic, Round 1
The PGA Tour is in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, for the Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC. We are tracking all of Thursday’s (…)
Quick Shots 8hr ago
Jim 'Bones' Mackay to become NBC/Golf Channel on-course reporter
Roughly two weeks ago, we learned that the legendary quarter-century pairing of Phil Mickelson and Jim “Bones” Mackay had split (…)
Equipment 15hr ago
Toulon Garage Putters
Pros on the PGA Tour can request almost anything when it comes to putters, demanding specific head shapes be combined with a certain (…)
Comments