2017 Golfweek Super Senior National Championship

Golfweek is proud to host the first U.S. Super Senior National Championship on The Palm Course at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

The tournament will feature the world’s elite super-senior amateurs (age 65+) and will include a separate legends division for those age 70+.

Redesigned in 2013 by the “KING” himself, the Palm features 9 water holes and 59 bunkers to complement its new green complexes and newly shaped tee’s. Home to almost half a century of PGA Tour golf, the Palm remains a place “where dreams come true.”

Join us for this inaugural Golfweek U.S. Super Senior & Legends National Championship as we crown the top Super Senior and Legend in the nation!

Registration is now open!