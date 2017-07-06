Bubba Watson goes from rocks to driver off the deck at Greenbrier Classic

It’s always interesting with Bubba Watson.

The 38-year-old fired a solid 1-under 69 in the first round of the Greenbrier Classic, putting him in a tie for 43rd after 18 holes at The Old White TPC.

It came with a late bogey on a par 5, but at least it was entertaining.

Watson hit his tee shot at the 17th way right, and he was honestly lucky to find it. The ball ended up on some rocks, from which Watson decided to take a chance and hit from rather than take an unplayable lie and a one-shot penalty.

It worked out, as Watson knocked his ball back into the fairway. Now facing 304 yards to the hole, Watson decided to go driver off the deck with his third shot.

That strike did not finish up quite as well.

That moment when you're about to do something you'll regret… 🙈 ••••••••• 🏌🏼: @bubbawatson 🤓✏️: @golfrabble 🐐 A post shared by GOLF RABBLE (@golfrabble) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

In the end it was a bogey, but one that was plenty intriguing to watch.

