Golfweek Events - Schedule of Events

Events

2017 Schedule

Senior Amateur Series

January 16-18: Senior National Championship. Mission Inn Resort, El Campeon Course.  Howey in the Hills, FL.

April 6-8:  Senior Amateur.  La Quinta Resort & Club.  Palm Springs, CA.

August 19-21:  Senior National Match Play.  Invitational tournament.  Email Ron Gaines for more information.  RGaines@Golfweek.com

October 25-27:  Super Senior & Legends National Championship.  The Palm Course – Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

December 10-12:  Tournament of Champions.  Black Diamond Ranch.  Lecanto, FL

College Series

March 30 – April 1:  NAIA Spring Invitational.  Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL

September 9-12:  Collegiate Series, Program Challenge.  Myrtle Beach, SC

September 16-19:  Collegiate Series, D1 Men’s Conference Challenge.  Cedar Rapids Country Club

September 24-27: Collegiate Series, D1 Women’s Conference Challenge.  Red Sky Golf Club

October 14-17:  Collegiate Series, D3 Fall Invitational.  Sandestin, FL

Junior Series

April 8-9: Golfweek Northern California Junior Invitational. Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, Sacramento, CA

May 20-21: Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational. Mesa Country Club, Mesa, AZ.

July 10-11: Golfweek Midwest Junior Invitational. TPC Michigan, Dearborn, MI.

July 17-18: Golfweek New England Junior Invitational. Indian Pond Country Club, Plymouth, MA.

September 9-10: Golfweek Southeast Junior Invitational. Litchfield Country Club, Pawleys Island, SC.

November 4-5: Golfweek International Junior Invitational. Venue TBA.

Additional Tournaments

February 28-29:  Golfweek Amateur Four Ball Championship.  Myrtle Beach, SC.

June 16-18:  Father & Son Open.  Streamsong Resort.  Streamsong, FL

 

 

 

 

