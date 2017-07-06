Lucy Li among 10 selected to U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team

The majority of the U.S. Ping Junior Solheim Cup team has taken shape, as the AJGA announced Thursday 10 of the 12 players on this year’s squad.

Lucy Li was among the 10 who earned a spot Thursday on a team set to compete at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa, from Aug. 14-16.

Five players earned entry via the Golfweek/Sagarin junior girls rankings, with the other five qualifying via AJGA rankings. Li was among the quintet to get in through Golfweek‘s rankings. The other four were Rachel Heck, Emilia Migliaccio, Alyaa Abdulghany and Kaitlyn Papp.

Li, Heck, Papp, Abdulghany and Migliaccio are Nos. 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 in the Golfweek rankings, respectively.

The five to get in via the AJGA rankings were Gina Kim, Youngin Chun, Erica Shepherd, Brooke Seay and Jennifer Chang.

The Junior Solheim Cup is modeled after the Solheim Cup. The competition is biennial, with 12 female golfers (aged 12-19) from the U.S. going up against 12 junior females from Europe.

U.S. Captain Alice Miller will decide the final two spots on the American roster via captain’s picks.

The U.S. leads the all-time series in the Junior Solheim Cup, 5-2-1. The Americans will look to make it a fifth straight triumph in this competition. The team won 15.5-8.5 in 2009, retained the Cup via a 12-12 tie in 2011, won it again with a 14.5-9.5 victory in 2013 and continued to hold on with a 13-11 triumph in 2015.

That latest win, at Golf Club St. Leon-Rot in Germany, was the first outright victory of the Cup on foreign soil in the competition’s history.