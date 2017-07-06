Live blog: 2017 Greenbrier Classic, Round 1

The PGA Tour is in West Sulphur Springs, W. Va, for the Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

• • •

UPDATE No. 1 (10:30 a.m. ET): Look at Davis Love III! The 53-year-old has still got it! He birdies four of his first five holes and goes out in 4-under 30. He’s the solo leader by one. Love caddied for his son at the U.S. Open, but the Ryder Cup captain can still play!

When you're sure today was Friday … pic.twitter.com/S5KebblAx6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2017

• • •

