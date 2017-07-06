Live blog: 2017 Greenbrier Classic, Round 1

The PGA Tour is in West Sulphur Springs, W. Va, for the Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC.
We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
• • •
UPDATE No. 1 (10:30 a.m. ET): Look at Davis Love III! The 53-year-old has still got it! He birdies four of his first five holes and goes out in 4-under 30. He’s the solo leader by one. Love caddied for his son at the U.S. Open, but the Ryder Cup captain can still play!
• • •
