Phil Mickelson shows some glove after shot hits spectator in head

Mickelson-Greenbrier Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson returned to PGA Tour Thursday, playing in the Greenbrier Classic on The Old White TPC at Sulphur Springs, WV.

It was his first tournament since separating with long-time caddie Jim Mackay.

Mickelson’s approach shot on No. 11 hit a spectator, Joshua McClung, in the head. McClung did not require any medical attention on site. Mickelson gave McClung a pair of his gloves for his troubles. Lefty has his younger brother Tim on his bag this week.

Phil Mickelson shakes hands with Joshua McClung after finishing the 11th hole. Mickleson’s approach hit McClung in the head. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mickelson was two under after 16 holes, five shots behind clubhouse leader Davis Love III. Meanwhile, it was learned that Thursday Mackay was leaving the bag for good and becoming an on-course analyst for Golf Channel.

