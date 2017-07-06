Pros on the PGA Tour can request almost anything when it comes to putters, demanding specific head shapes be combined with a certain hosel, grip and alignment line, even when those combinations are not available at retail. To address that customization gap, the Toulon Design Garage program, which Callaway’s boutique putter maker started last year, is expanding so any golfer can have a custom putter made to his or her specifications.

Golfers who want to create and customize their Toulon Design putter start by going to odysseygolf.com/toulongarage, then indicating whether they putt right-handed or left-handed. Next, players select the head shape they want, from heel-toe weighted Austin, Columbus, Madison, Latrobe, Long Island, Rochester and San Diego models to mallets like the semi-circular San Francisco, Memphis and space-age looking Indianapolis. Each putter, which starts as a solid block of 303 stainless steel, is milled into shape and given a Deep Diamond Milled face texture designed to enhance sound and feel.

After that, players select the hosel design, the finish (tour satin mist, black pearl or rose gold), an alignment line or dot (or nothing) and the paint fill and stamping. Finally, golfers get to chose from different sole-plate weights, grips and shafts before instructing Odyssey what the loft and lie angle should be.

The final product will be completely unique to the player and custom made at Callaway’s headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., by the putter makers who create flat sticks for players such as Phil Mickelson.

The Toulon Garage putters will be available July 6, and prices start at $499 for the tour satin mist Finish, $549 for the black pearl finish and $599 for putters made with the rose gold finish. The final price of each putter varies depending on the custom options the golfer selects.