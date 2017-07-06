Web.com Tour player has to take back signed glove from fan for hilarious reason

Signing a glove and handing it to a fan you’ve hit is a classic professional golfer move.

Heck, Phil Mickelson did it Thursday at the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic. Taking that glove back, though? That’s not quite the proper protocol.

A Web.com Tour player ran into that unfortunate situation Thursday at the LECOM Health Challenge. Apparently Andrew Yun hit a female fan with a tee shot at some point during his opening round at the Web.com Tour event, played at Peek’n Peak Resort’s Upper Course in Findley Lake, N.Y.

So he did what you would think: Yun signed his glove and handed it to the fan.

One problem: That was the only glove left in his bag and Yun still had shots to play in his round.

Unfortunately and hilariously, it seems he had to ask for the glove back following this realization.

@AndrewYunGolf hit a lady, signed a glove, apologizes…& then discovers he didn't have any gloves in bag. Had to get it back from her! 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/NFjAxj52AA — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) July 6, 2017

Talk about disappointment for the fan. Yun would fire a 2-under 70 for the round, but his most valuable lesson for the day? Always know how many gloves are in your bag.

It might help save you from awkward situations in the future.