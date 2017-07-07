Golfweek adds team event to junior series schedule

The Golfweek Junior Tournament series welcomes a new event this fall with the Golfweek Southeastern Junior Team Challenge.

Team competition will be used when the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series heads to Pawleys Island, S.C. for its annual event in September. The tournament, formerly the Golfweek Southeastern Junior Invitational, will be scored for three-person teams as well as individual medalist honors.

Lance Ringler, college golf editor for Golfweek and assistant director for events, believes this format is something that could generate interest and catch on in junior golf, which is saturated with individual stroke play tournaments despite the team format employed at the collegiate level.

“Team golf is something you hear the touring pros speak fondly of when reflecting on their college days,” Ringler said. “Creating an event that brings a team atmosphere to junior golf can give the players a chance to become more familiar with team golf. Future college teammates could team up for an event like this or we could see players recruit their best golfing friends for this competitive event. There are many possibilities.”

The event will employ teams of three players, each paired with a player from opposing teams under aggregate stroke play scoring. Each member’s score counts toward the team score, generated over 36 holes.

Assembling of teams is solely up to the players themselves and a team name. Friends, high school teammates, golf academy representatives, mere acquaintances or even complete strangers will choose with whom they would like to play.

All three players from the winning teams in the boys and girls divisions will earn automatic invitations to compete in the prestigious Golfweek International Junior Invitational to be played in November in Florida.

By introducing this format, the goal is to provide a unique experience similar to what players will face at the collegiate level which is certainly a rare opportunity on today’s junior circuits. In addition to team experience, the event also offers national ranking status for individuals and is currently under review by the AJGA for PBE status.

Registration will be open to all players starting next week with room for 18 boys teams and nine girls teams. Players are to register as teams, but individuals who are unable to field a team may sign up as an individual and will likely be placed on a team with players in the same situation.