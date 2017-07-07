Live blog: 2017 Greenbrier Classic, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, for the Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC.

We are tracking all of Friday’s first-round action. Follow along…

Tune in here to watch every shot from our @PGATOURLIVE Featured Groups: https://t.co/mnAaNUgJva pic.twitter.com/9bw9brifoq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 3 (11:45 a.m. ET): Phil Mickelson had just dropped to 1 under after a bogey on the par-3 third hole, but he responded with birdie at No. 4 and is back to 2 under, 1 over on his round through 14 holes today.

His playing competitor, Bubba Watson, is 3 under, 10 shots back of leader Sebastian Munoz, who is 13 under and 4 under through nine holes today. Munoz leads defending champ Danny Lee by five shots.

Phil Mickelson is working to stay inside the cut line @GbrClassic. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Jbi6PtcPCV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 2 (10:35 a.m. ET): Can he be stopped? Sebastian Munoz birdies Nos. 12 and 13, and he’s now 12 under for the tournament and the leader by four shots. And check out this stat:

Sebastian Munoz has made 210 feet of putts through 23 holes. His AVERAGE make is nearly 9 feet. pic.twitter.com/mBDKf98LmW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2017

UPDATE No. 1 (9:44 a.m. ET): After a 9-under 61 in the first round, Sebastian Munoz birdies his first hole Friday, the par-4 10th, to move to 10 under. He remains at 10 under through two holes, leading Davis Love III and Xander Schauffele by three shots.

