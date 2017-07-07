PHOTOS: Jordan Spieth's pre-British Open vacation in Cabo
By: Brentley Romine | July 7, 2017 4:51 pm
Jordan Spieth is resting up for the British Open in two weeks at Royal Birkdale. So why not take a trip to Cabo?
Here are some photos of Spieth’s vacation, including one star-studded image of Spieth with Michael Phelps, Russell Wilson, Dwight Freeney, Fred Couples and “The G.O.A.T.” (aka Michael Jordan):
Cabo ☀️🌊
A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on
Jordan Spieth, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Quick Shots
