PHOTOS: Sergio Garcia wears green jacket to Wimbledon

By: Brentley Romine | July 7, 2017 2:05 pm
Sergio Garcia likely didn’t spend too much time picking out his outfit for Wimbledon.
The 2017 Masters champion and his fiancee, Angela Akins, were in the Royal Box on Friday at the All England Club to watch Rafael Nadal face Karan Khachanov on Centre Court – and Garcia was wearing his prized green jacket.
Here are some photos:
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Golfer Sergio Garcia and David Beckham greet each other as Angela Akins looks on from the centre court royal box on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Golfer Sergio Garcia and fiancee Angela Akins look on from the centre court royal box on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Golfer Sergio Garcia and fiancee Angela Akins share a kiss in the centre court royal box on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Golfer Sergio Garcia, his fiancee Angela Akins, Dan Carter and wife Honor Carter look on from the centre court royal box on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
