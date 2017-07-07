Rapper 50 Cent calls Jay-Z's new album 'golf course music'

Jay-Z dropped a new album on June 30 titled 4:44. The record, the rapper’s 13th solo album, is his first since 2013, and it has received good reviews from many of Jay-Z’s fellow rappers, including Snoop Dogg.

However, it also has its critics, including 50 Cent, who called the album “golf course music” on Instagram.

Fore!

While 50 Cent did say the album was “aight,” he added that it was “too smart” and that “I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and tie a (expletive) sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League (expletive).”

50 Cent also said: “You can’t be the best rapper at 47.”

So many shots; 50 Cent must be a 24-handicap. Or maybe he just got confused and thought it was called, “Fore! Fore! Fore!”

Also, 50, this is golf course music: