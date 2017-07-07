Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WATCH: Beef does impression of Rory McIlroy

This week at the Irish Open in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, the European Tour caught up with Andrew Johnston to ask Beef a few questions. Oh, and Beef did his best Rory McIlroy impression.

