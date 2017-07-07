WATCH: Beef does impression of Rory McIlroy

Who doesn’t love Beef?
This week at the Irish Open in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, the European Tour caught up with Andrew Johnston to ask Beef a few questions. Oh, and Beef did his best Rory McIlroy impression.
Enjoy!
Who doesn’t love Beef?
This week at the Irish Open in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, the European Tour caught up with Andrew Johnston to ask Beef a few questions. Oh, and Beef did his best Rory McIlroy impression.
Enjoy!
PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland – UCLA graduate Daniel Im isn’t surprised to be leading the $7 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open over (…)
Sergio Garcia likely didn’t spend too much time picking out his outfit for Wimbledon. The 2017 Masters champion and his fiancee, (…)
Jay-Z dropped a new album on June 30 titled 4:44. The record, the rapper’s 13th solo album, is his first since 2013, and it (…)
The Golfweek Junior Tournament series welcomes a new event this fall with the Golfweek Southeastern Junior Team Challenge. Team competition (…)
The PGA Tour is in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, for the Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC. We are tracking all of Friday’s (…)
PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland – Rory McIlroy’s only action over the final two rounds of this year’s $7 million Dubai Duty Free Irish (…)
ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) – Belgian rookie Laura Gonzalez Escallon birdied three of the final four holes Thursday for a 7-under 65 and a (…)
BALI, Indonesia (AP) – Phil Mickelson has been selected to redesign an 18-hole golf course in Bali that will become Trump International (…)
It’s always interesting with Bubba Watson. The 38-year-old fired a solid 1-under 69 in the first round of the Greenbrier Classic, (…)
The majority of the U.S. Ping Junior Solheim Cup team has taken shape, as the AJGA announced Thursday 10 of the 12 players on this (…)
Comments