With hot putter, Sebastian Munoz extends lead at Greenbrier Classic

Here is a recap of the second round of the Greenbrier Classic, played at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.:

LEADING: Sebastian Munoz has made about 270 feet of putts through 36 holes of the Greenbrier Classic. No wonder he’s 12 under and leading by three shots.

Munoz, a PGA Tour rookie, didn’t experience a letdown Friday after his 9-under 61 in Thursday’s opening round. Instead, he shot 3-under 67. Munoz started on the back nine and carded four birdies to move to 13 under. He played the front nine in 1 over with just one birdie, but still was able to extend his lead. Munoz’s putter has been the key through two rounds. The 26-year-old Colombian said he received a tip from fellow PGA Tour player Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano on Wednesday.

This is Munoz’s 12th PGA Tour start of the season, and he ranks 198th in the FedEx Cup standings thanks to just six made cuts and a best finish of T-27, at the Valero Texas Open.

CHASING: Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford are each 9 under and trail by three shots. Martin shot 67 in Round 2 while Swafford carded a 66. Martin missed eight of his first 13 cuts this season, but has since made seven straight cuts. He was T-5 last week at the Quicken Loans National. Swafford has had a different looking season than Martin. He made his first six cuts of the season, capped by a victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge. He then missed eight of his next 13 cuts, but has made two straight weekends before this week.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Davis Love III hit a lot of good shots on Friday, but this one was arguably the most impressive:

QUOTABLE: “I just finished late last night. Had dinner, watch a movie, and go to bed. Kind of like felt like it was the same round. Kind of like connected them. Didn’t give me a lot of time to think. I just got to do a very good job to distract me today. I watched Ferris Bueller for American fans. Great movie. Yeah, today I’m going to try some falconry. Sounds pretty interesting.” – Munoz

SHORT SHOTS: Phil Mickelson enters the weekend at 1 under after a second-round, 2-over 72. “I hit it really well, but this has been probably the two worst putting days I’ve had this year,” Mickelson said. … Mickelson’s playing competitor and Greenbrier resident Bubba Watson shot 67 to move to 4 under. … Amateur Braden Thornberry, who tied for fourth in his PGA Tour debut in Memphis, shot 74-74 to miss the cut. … Defending champ Danny Lee is 8 under after a second-round 68. Also at 8 under are Russell Henley and 53-year-old Davis Love III.

UP NEXT: CBS will air third-round coverage from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.

