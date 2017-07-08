Louise Solheim, wife of late Ping founder, dies at 99

Louise Solheim, the wife of late Ping founder Karsten Solheim, died Friday morning at the age of 99, according to Ping.

A cause of death was not provided.

Louise Solheim played a prominent role in the creation of both Ping and the Solheim Cup, the biennial women’s match-play event between the U.S. and Europe. Karsten Solheim died in 2000.

It is with great sadness we share that Louise Solheim, wife of PING Founder Karsten Solheim, passed away this morning at the age of 99. pic.twitter.com/BGWu58raj1 — PING GOLF (@PingTour) July 8, 2017

Here are some of Louise Solheim’s other accomplishments, via the Ladies European Tour: