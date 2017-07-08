Louise Solheim, wife of late Ping founder, dies at 99

Louise Solheim, the wife of late Ping founder Karsten Solheim, died Friday morning at the age of 99, according to Ping.
A cause of death was not provided.
Louise Solheim played a prominent role in the creation of both Ping and the Solheim Cup, the biennial women’s match-play event between the U.S. and Europe. Karsten Solheim died in 2000.
Here are some of Louise Solheim’s other accomplishments, via the Ladies European Tour:
- She is credited with naming one of the most famous of all Karsten’s putters, the Anser.
- Louise prepared the company’s early legal contracts by studying other similar contracts and enrolled in a Seminar on Foreign Trade at Arizona State University so she could process customer orders.
- Louise served on the Arizona District Export Council for six years from 1978 to 1984 and was the first woman to serve on the council.
- In 1992, Louise received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from Arizona State University. It is one of her prized honors because Louise always wanted to go to college and get her degree. Circumstances curtailed her wish to attend the University of Washington where she enrolled at the age of 17.
- A gracious and always tactful woman, she has dined with numerous dignitaries and elected officials and visited the Oval Office of the White House with the victorious 1994 Solheim Cup Team. She has always been a true ambassador of golf for the state of Arizona.
- Louise and Karsten were recipients of the LPGA Tour Commissioner’s Award. This award is presented to a person who has contributed uniquely to the LPGA and its members and who has furthered the cause of women’s golf.
- In 2001, Louise was recognized by the Standard Register PING Board of Governors, who voted her the recipient of the Linda Vollstedt Award for Service and Leadership in Women’s Sports.
- In 2003 Louise was the recipient of the very rare Distinguished Service Award from the Swedish Golf Federation. It is the highest award within the Federation and has only been presented twice before in the SGF’s 100-year history.
- In 2004 at a civic luncheon, the Arizona Board of Regents honored Louise with the Regents Award for Outstanding Service to Higher Education.
