Sebastian Munoz keeps hold of Greenbrier Classic lead

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round of the Greenbrier Classic, played at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.:

LEADING: Eighteen holes stand between Sebastian Munoz and his first PGA Tour victory. Munoz, a 23-year-old rookie from Colombia, fired a third-round, 2-under 68 to move to 14 under. He will take a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.

For another day, Munoz’s putter was on fire. He has made nearly 400 feet of putts this week (396 feet, 1 inch) and leads the field in strokes gained: putting (+9.181). His highlights Saturday with the flatstick included a 35-foot make for birdie at the par-3 15th.

Munoz has had his phone turned off since Thursday. He is also watching movies (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Rain Man) and tennis on TV, not the Golf Channel. Maybe he won’t hear anyone picking against the 410th-ranked player in the world. Or see this stat:

In the first 6 editions of @GbrClassic, the eventual champion never held the lead after any round. #pgatour — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) July 8, 2017

CHASING: Robert Streb is second at 12 under after a 5-under 65 on Saturday. Streb hasn’t had his best season on Tour, ranking 137th in the FedEx Cup standings. But he’s been on his game this week. In Round 3, Streb made five birdies and had this impressive eagle…

SHOT OF THE DAY: This shot by Robert Streb is easily the day’s best shot. Nearly an albatross, Streb’s hybrid from the rough instead sets up an easy eagle putt.

QUOTABLE: “I feel like I’m pretty calmed down out there. I don’t know what you guys watch on the TV, but I feel like I’m pretty calmed down, steady, and ready to hit the next shot.” – Munoz

SHORT SHOTS: Davis Love III, 53, is trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour. Love is 10 under and four shots back. … Xander Schauffele, who made a name for himself at the U.S. Open, is tied for third at 11 under with Jamie Lovemark. … Phil Mickelson shot 1-over 71 and is even par after 54 holes.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. ET, followed by CBS from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.