Volunteer dies during preparation for John Deere Classic

A 68-year-old volunteer for the John Deere Classic died in an accident while helping prepare the tournament site for next week’s PGA Tour event.

Charles “Chuck” Austin of Rock Island, Ill., a longtime volunteer for the event, died from injuries suffered in the accident at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., tournament officials said.

“Chuck was a very special member of our volunteer force,” Tournament Director Clair Peterson said. “On behalf of Chuck’s 1,750 fellow volunteers, title sponsor John Deere, the tournament staff, the players, and the PGA Tour, I want to express our deepest sympathies to Chuck’s wife, Ann, and all of his loved ones.”

No other details were given because an investigation is still ongoing by the Silvis Police Department.