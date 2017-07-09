VIDEO: Chesson Hadley gets emotional after Web.com Tour win

Chesson Hadley was PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2014 with help from a victory at the Puerto Rico Open.

It’s only been three years, but that still seems so long ago.

Hadley, 30, has struggled since, finishing 159th in the FedEx Cup standings in the 2015-16 season to lose his PGA Tour card and find himself relegated to the Web.com Tour.

That’s never an easy demotion to deal with. But Hadley had been doing his best.

He had a runner-up and five top-25 finishes in 12 Web.com Tour starts coming into this week’s LECOM Health Challenge. Without a win, though, his road back to the PGA Tour in 2017-18 was still quite murky.

Now everything is a lot clearer.

Hadley held on for a one-shot victory Sunday at Peek’n Peak’s Upper Course in Clymer, N.Y. It was his first win in three years and moved him to fourth on the Web.com Tour money list.

With the top 25 at the end of the regular season earning PGA Tour cards next year, being fourth this late in the season virtually assures Hadley of finishing the year among that select 25.

So when Hadley had officially won, you can imagine it was emotional.

Boy was it ever. Hadley poured all of his emotions out in this touching moment.

It's been an emotional journey for @ChessonHadley. But after his @LECOMHC win, he's headed back to the TOUR. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tweuDHyrzF — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) July 9, 2017

That’s special.

Hadley was even able to joke about it afterward.

Cry all you need, Chesson. Golf is tough and this was hard-earned. There are never too many candid moments like this, in our opinion.

