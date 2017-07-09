Jon Rahm dominates in 6-shot win at Irish Open

Jon Rahm barely broke a sweat Sunday at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, firing a closing 7-under 65 to rocket to a six-shot victory at Portstewart Golf Club.

The 22-year-old completed a stunning week at the Irish Open, racing to a 24-under total over four days to beat out Richie Ramsey and Matthew Southgate by a half-dozen. This is the Spaniard’s first European Tour victory, and very likely not his last.

The day started with Rahm tied for the lead with Daniel Im thanks to rounds of 65, 67 and 67. After three straight pars, Rahm started his rampage toward the title.

After driving wildly at the par-5 fourth, he laid up and left himself some 150 yards for his third.

What’d he do with that approach? He holed it for an electrifying eagle.

And this was only the start.

Rahm would then birdie Nos. 7, 8, 9 and 10 to move to 23 under and a five-shot lead.

Another eagle at the 14th, again after a wayward drive, put him to 25 under and seven clear.

Rahm would bogey 16, birdie 17 and bogey the 18th after missing a short putt, but that little mattered. It was an astounding victory.

This is Rahm’s second professional victory, after winning the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open in January thanks to an electrifying closing eagle.

We already knew Rahm had boundless talent, but it’s worth getting a reminder in the form of this performance. There will be some focus on the two-shot penalty Rahm avoided at the par-3 sixth (full explanation here), but the specter of his future should be regarding this performance.

After consecutive missed cuts, Rahm finished T-10 at the HNA French Open and now has this win. It looks like Rahm is back on track and just getting started.