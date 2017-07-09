Jordan Spieth's caddie officially brings home Travelers bunker rake

Even if it’s been weeks, we all remember the incredible bunker shot that won Jordan Spieth the Travelers Championship.

There was also the epic celebration from Spieth and caddie, Michael Greller.

But remember how Greller threw a bunker rake during the celebration and then went and retrieved it afterward?

Yeah, he wasn’t messing around. Greller revealed Friday that the bunker rake did indeed make it to his home.

The rake made it home…sorry not sorry Ellie! Thanks @TravelersChamp for an incredible week, what a venue! @FedEx pic.twitter.com/GOlcenM4d1 — Michael Greller (@michael_greller) July 7, 2017

There had been some confusion as to how Greller would travel with this. We figured he might have flown private and avoided airport security, but it appears however he went home from the Travelers, he made sure the rake was transported quite safely.

Greller mentioned right after the win that the rake would “look pretty cool in the man cave.” So the assumption remains that’s where the rake will end up in his house.

If you were in Greller’s position, where would you put this rake?