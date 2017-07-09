Live blog: 2017 Greenbrier Classic, final round

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The PGA Tour is in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, for the Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Greenbrier Classic tracker

UPDATE No. 3 (3:04 p.m. ET): Munoz was caught briefly when Streb birdied No. 3 and Munoz bogeyed No. 4. But Munoz birdies No. 5 and Streb bogeys the same hole. That’s a two-shot swing and Munoz still leads by two at 14 under.

UPDATE No. 2 (2:01 p.m. ET): The final group is off! Nothing has changed so far, except that Davis Love III has started bogey-bogey to move back to 8 under. That puts him six back of Sebastian Munoz, who leads by two at 14 under.

UPDATE No. 1 (1:18 p.m. ET): Oh are there some numbers out there today. Before the leaders have even teed off, Phil Mickelson closes in 6-under 64 to rocket from T-61 to T-16. Joaquin Niemann shoots the same score and moves up 43 spots to T-24 at 5 under. Michael Kim (5 under through 12), Bryson DeChambeau (4 under through 11) and Alex Cejka (4 under through 10) are all lighting it up at 7 under overall.

