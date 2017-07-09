Live blog: 2017 Greenbrier Classic, final round

The PGA Tour is in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, for the Greenbrier Classic at The Old White TPC.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 2:30-6 p.m.

2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

All the action you may have missed from Friday at the @GbrClassic. pic.twitter.com/Kt0y4FjmNa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2017

• • •

Greenbrier Classic tracker

UPDATE No. 3 (3:04 p.m. ET): Munoz was caught briefly when Streb birdied No. 3 and Munoz bogeyed No. 4. But Munoz birdies No. 5 and Streb bogeys the same hole. That’s a two-shot swing and Munoz still leads by two at 14 under.

UPDATE No. 2 (2:01 p.m. ET): The final group is off! Nothing has changed so far, except that Davis Love III has started bogey-bogey to move back to 8 under. That puts him six back of Sebastian Munoz, who leads by two at 14 under.

UPDATE No. 1 (1:18 p.m. ET): Oh are there some numbers out there today. Before the leaders have even teed off, Phil Mickelson closes in 6-under 64 to rocket from T-61 to T-16. Joaquin Niemann shoots the same score and moves up 43 spots to T-24 at 5 under. Michael Kim (5 under through 12), Bryson DeChambeau (4 under through 11) and Alex Cejka (4 under through 10) are all lighting it up at 7 under overall.

Early mover alert! Amateur Joaquin Niemann posts a Sunday 64, moving from T67 to T18 @GbrClassic. https://t.co/KdFQDE1vWC pic.twitter.com/Dkl4YZH6hg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2017

• • •

