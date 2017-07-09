What Xander Schauffele said after winning the Greenbrier Classic

Xander Schauffele is a PGA Tour winner thanks to a 72nd-hole birdie at The Old White TPC.

Here’s a breakdown of how the 23-year-old captured the Greenbrier Classic. And we also have the full story of Schauffele’s relationship with his dad – who in his early 20s was robbed of his potential Olympic dreams.

Anyway, here is what Schauffele had to say after winning the Greenbrier for his first PGA Tour title:

• • •

On how he was feeling immediately after the win:

“Very shaky. Just extremely nervous and just typical first victory, I’m at a loss for words.”

On what this win means:

“I think it honestly just changed my life, really. I need a little bit of time to take it all in.

And here’s Schauffele’s full winner press conference: