Xander Schauffele wins Greenbrier Classic for 1st PGA Tour title

Here is a recap of the final round of the Greenbrier Classic, played at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.:

WINNER: If you’re going to be on a hot run of play, why not add on a win? Xander Schauffele closes out his first PGA Tour victory, firing a closing 3-under 67 to capture the Greenbrier Classic by a shot. He did it with a beautiful closing kick, rolling in a 12-footer for birdie at 16 and then stuffing his tee shot at the 18th to 3 feet and rolling in the putt for birdie. That got Schauffele in at 14 under and he would wait to see if Robert Streb would catch him. Streb missed a 12-footer for birdie at 17 to reach 14 under and then failed to birdie 18 to tie when his chip to do so ran by some 4 feet. What a culmination to four weeks of incredible play. Schauffele turned heads with a surprise T-5 performance at the U.S. Open, and he only built from there. A T-14 at the Travelers Championship followed, then a T-35 at Quicken Loans and now this win. The PGA Tour rookie was 135th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into Erin Hills, but he now is projected to move to 27th. Some more background on Schauffele? He’s a 23-year-old San Diego State grad who was once a junior rival of Beau Hossler’s in Southern California and lost to him in the final at the 2014 Western Amateur. Schauffele earned his PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour Finals after agonizingly finishing 26th (top 25 get cards) on the 2016 regular season money list. But most of all, you need to know the story of Schauffele and his father’s lost dreams coming to life. What a win for Xander. The way things are going, this was fitting.

JUST MISSED: Robert Streb has now finished runner-up in the last two iterations of this event. He lost in a playoff in 2015 and this time came up a shot short. Streb closed in 69 to finish 13 under and will be haunted by a double bogey at 13 that dropped him to 12 under. Sebastian Munoz, another PGA Tour rookie, was the leader after each of the first three rounds. Unfortunately, like David Lingmerth at the Quicken Loans National, he can’t hold on. Munoz closes in 72 to fall to T-3 at 12 under. He finishes there alongside Jamie Lovemark, who fought his way to a 69 despite opening in double bogey.

SHOT OF THE DAY: When you throw a dart in at the 72nd hole to win, yeah that’s going to be the shot of the day.

A birdie on the 72nd for @XSchauffele gives him the solo lead in the clubhouse. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/rvgnnMAUdy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I think it honestly just changed my life.” – Schauffele on his first PGA Tour win

SHORT SHOTS: Schauffele, Streb, Lovemark and Munoz all earn spots into the Open Championship via the qualifying series. … Russell Henley and Kelly Kraft tie for fifth at 11 under thanks to matching final-round 69s. … Danny Lee, the defending champion from 2015, opens the week in 64 and posts a solid showing with a T-9 at 9 under. … Bryson DeChambeau closes in 65 to move up 18 spots to a tie for 14th at 8 under. … Phil Mickelson closes in 64 to jump 41 spots to a tie for 20th at 6 under. Joaquin Niemann, the 18-year-old wunderkind amateur, also shoots 64 and moves up 38 spots to a tie for 29th at 5 under. … Davis Love III, 53, finally comes back to Earth on Sunday with a final-round 75. He drops from T-5 to T-29 in the process of a move from 10 to 5 under.

