British Open odds: Dustin Johnson slight favorite over Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

The British Open is a week away, and there’s little surprise that World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite for next week’s major at Royal Birkdale.

However, Johnson, at 10 to 1, isn’t the overwhelming favorite. Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, who won the Irish Open on Sunday to move to No. 8 in the world, are right behind Johnson at 12 to 1.

Here are the players with the best odds to win the British Open, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

15/1: Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

20/1: Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama

25/1: Henrik Stenson

30/1: Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott

40/1: Branden Grace, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Justin Thomas

50/1: Patrick Reed

60/1: Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood

80/1: Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel

100/1: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger, Chris Wood

125/1: J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Bill Haas, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Ross Fisher, Andy Sullivan, Emiliano Grillo, Thorbjorn Olesen, Andrew Johnston, Hideto Tanihara