Donald Trump may be traveling to U.S. Women's Open

Even before U.S. Women’s Open week started, the potential presence of President Donald Trump caused a stir.

Brittany Lincicome, a two-time major champion, said she hoped Trump “doesn’t show up,” with the idea being the tournament is about the LPGA players, not the president.

Lincicome has since announced she will be off Twitter this week due to comments she received in the aftermath.

Regardless of the stir this caused, there’s still the lingering question: Will Trump show up for the U.S. Women’s Open – played at one of his courses, Trump National Bedminster?

There’s no confirmation yet, but the answer likely is … Yes.

As the Palm Beach Post found, a notice to pilots posted by the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday morning seems to indicate that Trump will be traveling to the area that contains Trump National Bedminster on Friday and return to Washington D.C. on Sunday.

That would put Trump in the area of Trump National Bedminster during the U.S. Women’s Open. If he’s traveling into the area during Open week at his course, it seems likely he would attend the event.

A caveat: The notice does not mention Trump, it’s simply an FAA advisory noting that flight restrictions are coming for the Morristown, Newark and Bedminster Township region in New Jersey from July 14-16.

Also, such advisories can change or be cancelled.

But the notice is there, and it’s likely referring to Trump, as, according to the Palm Beach Post, this advisory is nearly identical to ones posted for previous Trump trips to Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. (The key is the matching flight restriction plan of these previous trips: A 10-mile inner ring of restricted air travel, and a 30-mile less-restricted but still tightly controlled ring of airspace.)

A recent Trump trip to Trump National Bedminster, which will also host the 2022 PGA Championship, caused some stir when a video surfaced of the president driving over a green with a golf cart.

The fact that this tournament is at a Trump site itself has caused some stir. Some LPGA players have supported the tournament not be moved from Bedminster, but that hasn’t stopped activist groups from protesting.

The U.S. Golf Association does not know yet if this notice means Trump will be on-site this week, but the organization is prepared regardless.

“We were notified of the TFR (temporary flight restrictions) this morning but unfortunately we have no knowledge of the president’s schedule,” USGA public relations director Janeen Driscoll told the Palm Beach Post.

We have a security plan in place, as we do for all of our championships. Our focus remains on conducting the ultimate test of golf for the best female players in the world.”

The focus may still be on the golfers, but more and more it seems the president will also be there to soak in a major championship.