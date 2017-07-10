Nike's latest golf shoe inspired by tennis classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The iconic Nike Tennis Classic is coming to the golf course.

The fashion-forward Nike Course Classic is inspired by the company’s popular tennis shoe, as the Nike Golf design team visited the Nike archives to get a first-hand look at the Tennis Classic.

“This season we wanted to bring something special into our lineup,” said James Arizumi, Nike’s footwear design director. “We wanted a shoe that would be clean, modern, and would work with anyone’s style or taste level. We felt the Nike Tennis Classic was a perfect match. Golf and tennis are similar in many ways with regards to time honored tradition, sportsmanship, heritage, as well as being classic in every way.”

Arizumi said that while designing the shoe, his team focused on the performance needs of golfers, but “at the same time adding obsessive details that would make it modern, bold, and, most of all, distinctly ours.” They kept a clean topline on the sidewall but re-engineered a new spikeless outsole with a unique geometry influence by years of pressure map data.

The shoe also features a combination of real and synthetic leather on the upper and military-grade webbing to create a large pull tab. A full-length Phylon midsole provides lightweight comfort and support.

The Course Classic is available now for men and women, at nike.com and select retailers.

